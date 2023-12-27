In the upcoming tilt versus the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Cole Guttman to find the back of the net for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Guttman stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Guttman has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Guttman averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 81 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Guttman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:02 Away L 7-5 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:25 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 8:07 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:34 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:01 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:02 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:15 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:02 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

