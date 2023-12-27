The Cal Baptist Lancers (7-4) take on the Chicago State Cougars (7-10) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 131.5.

Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist Odds & Info

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cal Baptist -11.5 131.5

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State and its opponents have combined to score more than 131.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.

Chicago State's games this year have had a 135.4-point total on average, 3.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago State has an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Chicago State has been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and has walked away with the win three times (33.3%) in those games.

The Cougars have a record of 1-2 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +550 on the moneyline.

Chicago State has an implied victory probability of 15.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cal Baptist 5 55.6% 70.4 135.3 65.8 136.3 138.6 Chicago State 9 56.2% 64.9 135.3 70.5 136.3 140.1

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

Chicago State has gone 5-5 in its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Cougars have gone over the total four times.

The Cougars' 64.9 points per game are only 0.9 fewer points than the 65.8 the Lancers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.8 points, Chicago State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cal Baptist 2-7-0 1-1 4-5-0 Chicago State 8-8-0 2-1 7-9-0

Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cal Baptist Chicago State 12-5 Home Record 8-0 4-8 Away Record 3-20 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 76.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 63.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

