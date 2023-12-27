Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist December 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3) will meet the Chicago State Cougars (4-9) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Chicago State Games
- December 22 at Wisconsin
- December 16 at Valparaiso
- December 18 at home vs UT Rio Grande Valley
- December 20 at home vs Bethune-Cookman
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Wesley Cardet Jr.: 18.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jahsean Corbett: 13.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brent Davis: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Noble Crawford: 6.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- DeShawn Jean-Charles: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
- Dominique Daniels Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hunter Goodrick: 8.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brantly Stevenson: 10.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Blondeau Tchoukuiengo: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist Stat Comparison
|Cal Baptist Rank
|Cal Baptist AVG
|Chicago State AVG
|Chicago State Rank
|276th
|70.4
|Points Scored
|65.8
|330th
|45th
|64.7
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|204th
|59th
|39.9
|Rebounds
|31.5
|341st
|53rd
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|237th
|222nd
|7.0
|3pt Made
|5.8
|309th
|294th
|11.6
|Assists
|9.8
|349th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|13.4
|293rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.