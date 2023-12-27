The Chicago State Cougars (7-10) take on the Cal Baptist Lancers (7-4) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at CBU Events Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

CBU Events Center in Riverside, California TV: ESPN+

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars have shot at a 40.3% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points below the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.

Chicago State is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Lancers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 173rd.

The Cougars score just 0.9 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Lancers allow (65.8).

Chicago State is 5-3 when it scores more than 65.8 points.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Chicago State averages 65.6 points per game. On the road, it averages 59.7.

In 2023-24 the Cougars are allowing 0.3 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than away (69.3).

Chicago State drains more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.0). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than away (30.4%).

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule