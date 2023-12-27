How to Watch Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist on TV or Live Stream - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago State Cougars (7-10) take on the Cal Baptist Lancers (7-4) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at CBU Events Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars have shot at a 40.3% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points below the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Lancers have averaged.
- Chicago State is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
- The Lancers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 173rd.
- The Cougars score just 0.9 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Lancers allow (65.8).
- Chicago State is 5-3 when it scores more than 65.8 points.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Chicago State averages 65.6 points per game. On the road, it averages 59.7.
- In 2023-24 the Cougars are allowing 0.3 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than away (69.3).
- Chicago State drains more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.0). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than away (30.4%).
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 78-68
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/20/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 55-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 80-53
|Kohl Center
|12/27/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|-
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
