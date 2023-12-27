Wednesday's game features the Cal Baptist Lancers (7-4) and the Chicago State Cougars (7-10) clashing at CBU Events Center (on December 27) at 10:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-64 victory for Cal Baptist.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 73, Chicago State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. Cal Baptist

Computer Predicted Spread: Cal Baptist (-8.6)

Cal Baptist (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 136.5

Cal Baptist is 2-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Chicago State's 8-8-0 ATS record. The Lancers have hit the over in four games, while Cougars games have gone over seven times.

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars' -94 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.9 points per game (341st in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per contest (169th in college basketball).

Chicago State records 32.1 rebounds per game (337th in college basketball) while allowing 35.0 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.9 boards per game.

Chicago State hits 5.5 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball) at a 28.2% rate (341st in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 its opponents make, shooting 30.1% from deep.

Chicago State has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (311th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than the 14.8 it forces (35th in college basketball).

