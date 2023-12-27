Carroll County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Carroll County, Illinois, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Carroll County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mt. Pulaski High School at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School at Salt Fork High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Broadlands, IL
- Conference: Vermilion Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
