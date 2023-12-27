The Winnipeg Jets (20-9-3) and Chicago Blackhawks (10-22-1) meet at United Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Jets knocked off the Boston Bruins 5-1 in their last outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 7-5 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blackhawks vs. Jets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-225) Blackhawks (+180) 6 Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been made an underdog 31 times this season, and won nine, or 29.0%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 6-12, a 33.3% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 21 of 33 games this season.

Blackhawks vs Jets Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 109 (9th) Goals 80 (30th) 81 (2nd) Goals Allowed 122 (30th) 18 (23rd) Power Play Goals 13 (28th) 24 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 27 (26th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks went 3-6-1 over its most recent 10 games, including a 5-4-0 ledger against the spread in that span.

Five of Chicago's past 10 games have gone over the total.

The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

During the last 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents averaged 0.3 more goals than their season game score average of 6.5 goals.

The Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked scoring offense (80 total goals, 2.4 per game).

The Blackhawks have conceded 3.7 goals per game, 122 total, which ranks 30th among NHL teams.

Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -42.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.