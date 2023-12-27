Blackhawks vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Winnipeg Jets (20-9-3) and Chicago Blackhawks (10-22-1) meet at United Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and ESPN+. The Jets knocked off the Boston Bruins 5-1 in their last outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 7-5 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Blackhawks vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-225)
|Blackhawks (+180)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have been made an underdog 31 times this season, and won nine, or 29.0%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 6-12, a 33.3% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blackhawks, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.
- Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 21 of 33 games this season.
Blackhawks vs Jets Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|109 (9th)
|Goals
|80 (30th)
|81 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|122 (30th)
|18 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (28th)
|24 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|27 (26th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks went 3-6-1 over its most recent 10 games, including a 5-4-0 ledger against the spread in that span.
- Five of Chicago's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents averaged 0.3 more goals than their season game score average of 6.5 goals.
- The Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked scoring offense (80 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 3.7 goals per game, 122 total, which ranks 30th among NHL teams.
- Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -42.
