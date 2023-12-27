Joshua Morrissey and Philipp Kurashev are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Winnipeg Jets meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Wednesday, December 27 at 9:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Jets Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard has totaled 13 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 17 assists (0.5 per game), averaging 3.2 shots per game and shooting 12.4%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 30 total points (0.9 per game).

With 20 total points (0.7 per game), including six goals and 14 assists through 26 contests, Kurashev is key for Chicago's offense.

This season, Chicago's Nick Foligno has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) this season.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a record of 2-11-1 in 15 games this season, conceding 57 goals (4.2 goals against average) with 381 saves and an .870 save percentage, 66th in the league.

Jets Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Winnipeg, Mark Scheifele has 36 points in 32 games (12 goals, 24 assists).

Through 32 games, Morrissey has scored six goals and picked up 23 assists.

Kyle Connor has posted 17 goals and 12 assists for Winnipeg.

In eight games, Laurent Brossoit's record is 4-3-1. He has conceded 20 goals (2.50 goals against average) and has recorded 205 saves.

Blackhawks vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 8th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.42 30th 3rd 2.53 Goals Allowed 3.70 31st 13th 31.1 Shots 26.7 31st 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 32.6 28th 21st 18.18% Power Play % 12.50% 28th 26th 75.00% Penalty Kill % 74.29% 27th

