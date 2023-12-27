How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Chicago Blackhawks (off a defeat) will clash on Wednesday at United Center in Chicago.
Tune in to NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ to watch the Jets and the Blackhawks hit the ice.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blackhawks vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|Blackhawks
|3-1 WPG
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 122 goals conceded (3.7 per game) is 30th in the league.
- With 80 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 24 goals over that time.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor Bedard
|33
|13
|17
|30
|29
|30
|41.8%
|Philipp Kurashev
|26
|6
|14
|20
|14
|15
|53.2%
|Nick Foligno
|33
|8
|9
|17
|12
|23
|45.9%
|Jason Dickinson
|33
|11
|5
|16
|14
|29
|46.3%
|Ryan Donato
|31
|6
|7
|13
|16
|27
|42.4%
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 81 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.
- The Jets' 109 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Jets have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|32
|12
|24
|36
|9
|19
|51.2%
|Joshua Morrissey
|32
|6
|23
|29
|27
|17
|-
|Kyle Connor
|26
|17
|12
|29
|12
|12
|33.3%
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|32
|11
|15
|26
|16
|13
|20%
|Cole Perfetti
|32
|10
|11
|21
|5
|9
|33%
