Alexander County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Alexander County, Illinois. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alexander County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Johnston City High School at Egyptian High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Cobden, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cairo High School at Elverado High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Cobden, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.