Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wilmington High School at Lexington High School

  • Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 26
  • Location: Ottawa, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Reed-Custer High School at Flanagan-Cornell High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 26
  • Location: Ottawa, IL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

