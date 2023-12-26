Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Will County, Illinois today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Will County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wilmington High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 26

10:30 AM CT on December 26 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Reed-Custer High School at Flanagan-Cornell High School