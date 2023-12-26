Sangamon County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Sangamon County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lutheran High School - Springfield at Waverly High School Co-Op - South County
- Game Time: 8:30 AM CT on December 26
- Location: Waverly, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pawnee High School at Routt Catholic High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 26
- Location: Waverly, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnwood High School at Auburn High School - Auburn
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Waverly, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Mac High School at New Berlin High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Waverly, IL
- Conference: Sangamo
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-City High School at Triopia Co-Op
- Game Time: 9:00 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Waverly, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
