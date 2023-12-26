Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Sangamon County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Sangamon County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lutheran High School - Springfield at Waverly High School Co-Op - South County

Game Time: 8:30 AM CT on December 26

8:30 AM CT on December 26 Location: Waverly, IL

Waverly, IL Conference: MSM

MSM How to Stream: Watch Here

Pawnee High School at Routt Catholic High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 26

10:30 AM CT on December 26 Location: Waverly, IL

Waverly, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincolnwood High School at Auburn High School - Auburn

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 26

12:00 PM CT on December 26 Location: Waverly, IL

Waverly, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Mac High School at New Berlin High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 26

4:30 PM CT on December 26 Location: Waverly, IL

Waverly, IL Conference: Sangamo

Sangamo How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-City High School at Triopia Co-Op