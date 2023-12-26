Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Piatt County, Illinois today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Piatt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Neoga High School at Monticello High School

Game Time: 11:25 AM CT on December 26

11:25 AM CT on December 26 Location: Monticello, IL

Monticello, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Monticello High School at Ridgeview High School