Nikola Vucevic's Chicago Bulls (13-18) and the Atlanta Hawks (12-17) face off at United Center on Tuesday, December 26, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Nikola Vucevic vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Vucevic Trae Young Total Fantasy Pts 1107.2 1286.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.7 47.6 Fantasy Rank 39 7

Nikola Vucevic vs. Trae Young Insights

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Vucevic is putting up 16.7 points, 3.4 assists and 10.4 boards per contest.

The Bulls' -75 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 110 points per game (27th in the NBA) while giving up 112.4 per outing (ninth in the league).

The 42.5 rebounds per game Chicago averages rank 22nd in the NBA, and are 2.3 fewer than the 44.8 its opponents pull down per outing.

The Bulls connect on 1.9 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 12.2 (20th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.1.

Chicago has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (third in NBA play), 2.5 fewer than the 14 it forces on average (sixth in the league).

Trae Young & the Hawks

Trae Young gives the Hawks 28.3 points, 3.1 boards and 11.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Hawks have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 122.7 points per game (third in league) and conceding 122.9 (27th in NBA).

Atlanta is 14th in the league at 44.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.1 its opponents average.

The Hawks knock down 14.5 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 37.5% rate (12th in NBA), compared to the 13.5 their opponents make, shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

Atlanta has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13 per game (14th in NBA) while forcing 14.5 (fifth in league).

Nikola Vucevic vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Vucevic Trae Young Plus/Minus Per Game -3 0.7 Usage Percentage 23.3% 31.9% True Shooting Pct 51.2% 59.2% Total Rebound Pct 16.9% 4.6% Assist Pct 15.9% 45.7%

