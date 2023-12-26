Morgan County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 25
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Morgan County, Illinois today, we've got you covered here.
Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Franklin High School Co-Op - South County
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 25
- Location: Franklin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincolnwood High School at Waverly High School Co-Op - South County
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 25
- Location: Waverly, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran High School - Springfield at Waverly High School Co-Op - South County
- Game Time: 8:30 AM CT on December 26
- Location: Waverly, IL
- Conference: MSM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pawnee High School at Routt Catholic High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 26
- Location: Waverly, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tri-City High School at Triopia Co-Op
- Game Time: 9:00 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Waverly, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
