McLean County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in McLean County, Illinois today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLean County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ridgeview High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 9:55 AM CT on December 26
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmington High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 26
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monticello High School at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.