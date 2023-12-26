Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Livingston County, Illinois today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dwight Township High School at Somonauk High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 26

5:00 PM CT on December 26 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Reed-Custer High School at Flanagan-Cornell High School