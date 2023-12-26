We have high school basketball competition in LaSalle County, Illinois today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Bede Academy at Earlville High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 26

12:00 PM CT on December 26 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian Creek High School at Woodland High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 26

1:30 PM CT on December 26 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Putnam County High School at Serena High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 26

3:30 PM CT on December 26 Location: Ottawa, IL

Ottawa, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardner-South Wilmington High School at Marquette High School - Ottawa