LaSalle County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in LaSalle County, Illinois today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Bede Academy at Earlville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian Creek High School at Woodland High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Putnam County High School at Serena High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardner-South Wilmington High School at Marquette High School - Ottawa
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.