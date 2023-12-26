The Atlanta Hawks (12-17) face the Chicago Bulls (13-18) as just 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 118 - Hawks 116

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs Hawks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 1.5)

Bulls (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-1.0)

Bulls (-1.0) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.0

The Bulls sport a 15-16-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 7-22-0 mark of the Hawks.

Atlanta (2-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (15.4%) than Chicago (10-8) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (55.6%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Chicago and its opponents don't do it as often (58.1% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (65.5%).

The Hawks have a .538 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-6) this season, better than the .389 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (7-11).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bulls with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bulls Performance Insights

The Bulls are the fourth-worst team in the league in points scored (110 per game) and ninth in points conceded (112.4).

With 42.5 rebounds per game and 44.8 rebounds conceded, Chicago is 22nd and 23rd in the league, respectively.

The Bulls are third-worst in the NBA in assists (23.7 per game) in 2023-24.

Chicago is the third-best team in the league in turnovers per game (11.5) and sixth in turnovers forced (14).

In 2023-24, the Bulls are 20th in the league in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and 16th in 3-point percentage (36.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.