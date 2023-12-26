Greene County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Greene County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Greene County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Greene High School at Athens High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Waverly, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrollton High School at Greenfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Waverly, IL
- Conference: Western Illinois Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
