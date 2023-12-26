Ford County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
In Ford County, Illinois, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School
- Game Time: 3:25 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.