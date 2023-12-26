Fayette County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 25
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Fayette County, Illinois today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nokomis High School at Vandalia High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 25
- Location: Vandalia, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
