DeMar DeRozan and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be facing the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 109-95 loss to the Cavaliers, DeRozan put up 21 points, eight assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for DeRozan, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 22.3 23.8 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 4.6 Assists 6.5 5.4 6.5 PRA -- 31.5 34.9 PR -- 26.1 28.4



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, DeRozan has made 7.7 field goals per game, which adds up to 17.7% of his team's total makes.

DeRozan's opponents, the Hawks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the seventh-most possessions per game with 99.3.

On defense, the Hawks have conceded 122.9 points per game, which is 27th-best in the league.

The Hawks allow 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 28.3 assists per game.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 37 21 4 2 1 0 1 1/23/2023 37 26 1 6 1 0 3 12/21/2022 38 28 6 5 0 0 1 12/11/2022 45 34 13 8 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.