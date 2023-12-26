DeKalb County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in DeKalb County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian Creek High School at Woodland High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dwight Township High School at Somonauk High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
