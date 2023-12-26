De Witt County, IL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in De Witt County, Illinois, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
De Witt County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ridgeview High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 9:55 AM CT on December 26
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at Neoga High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Monticello, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
