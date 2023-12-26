Coby White will hope to make a difference for the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Atlanta Hawks.

White totaled 17 points and seven assists in his last game, which ended in a 109-95 loss versus the Cavaliers.

In this article, we break down White's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 17.6 23.1 Rebounds 5.5 4.1 6.2 Assists 6.5 5.0 6.5 PRA -- 26.7 35.8 PR -- 21.7 29.3 3PM 3.5 3.0 3.4



Coby White Insights vs. the Hawks

White has taken 13.9 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 15.5% and 15.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 24.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.0 per game.

White's Bulls average 99.3 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Hawks are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 27th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 122.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Hawks are ranked 20th in the league, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

The Hawks give up 28.3 assists per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks have allowed 13.5 makes per game, 19th in the NBA.

Coby White vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 22 7 1 3 0 0 1 1/23/2023 22 10 3 3 2 0 2 12/21/2022 30 10 4 5 1 0 2 12/11/2022 31 12 6 4 4 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.