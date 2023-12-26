The Chicago Bulls (13-18) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (12-17) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at United Center. Nikola Vucevic of the Bulls is a player to watch in this game.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Hawks

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls lost their previous game to the Cavaliers, 109-95, on Saturday. DeMar DeRozan was their leading scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 21 5 8 3 0 1 Nikola Vucevic 20 12 4 1 1 2 Coby White 17 4 7 0 1 0

Bulls vs Hawks Additional Info

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic's numbers for the season are 16.7 points, 3.4 assists and 10.4 boards per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 28.1% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

DeRozan's numbers for the season are 22.3 points, 5.4 assists and 3.8 boards per game.

Coby White posts 17.6 points, 4.1 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Patrick Williams puts up 10.1 points, 4.2 boards and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Andre Drummond's numbers for the season are 6.2 points, 0.5 assists and 6.8 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 23.8 4.6 6.5 1.4 0.9 0.9 Nikola Vucevic 18.9 11.2 3.8 0.7 0.9 1.6 Coby White 23.1 6.2 6.5 0.5 0.2 3.4 Patrick Williams 14.3 4.8 1.9 0.7 1.0 2.2 Andre Drummond 7.1 7.5 0.4 1.3 0.5 0.0

