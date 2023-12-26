On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (9-16) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (9-13) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSE

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic posts 16.4 points, 10.5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor.

DeMar DeRozan averages 22.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Coby White averages 16.7 points, 3.6 boards and 4.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Patrick Williams posts 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the field and 34.6% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Andre Drummond puts up 6.1 points, 6.9 boards and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 49.2% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Trae Young gets the Hawks 26.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 10.5 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 20 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest. He's sinking 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

The Hawks are receiving 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Clint Capela this year.

Bogdan Bogdanovic gets the Hawks 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while posting 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Saddiq Bey is putting up 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Bulls vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Bulls Hawks 109.1 Points Avg. 122.2 113.4 Points Allowed Avg. 122.8 44.6% Field Goal % 46.7% 36.3% Three Point % 37%

