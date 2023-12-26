The Atlanta Hawks (12-17), on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at United Center, battle the Chicago Bulls (13-18). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bulls vs. Hawks matchup.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs Hawks Additional Info

Bulls vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Bulls have been outscored by 2.4 points per game (scoring 110.0 points per game to rank 27th in the league while allowing 112.4 per outing to rank ninth in the NBA) and have a -75 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks put up 122.7 points per game (third in league) while allowing 122.9 per outing (27th in NBA). They have a -8 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 232.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 235.3 points per game combined, 1.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Chicago has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Atlanta has covered seven times in 29 games with a spread this season.

Bulls Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG DeMar DeRozan 24.5 -110 22.3 Coby White 22.5 -110 17.6 Nikola Vucevic 19.5 -110 16.7 Patrick Williams 14.5 +100 10.1 Alex Caruso 10.5 -110 9.6

Bulls and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +25000 +10000 - Hawks +12500 +6600 -

