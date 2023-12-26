The Chicago Bulls, Alex Caruso included, face the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 109-95 loss to the Cavaliers, Caruso tallied 10 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Caruso's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.6 9.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.1 Assists 2.5 2.3 2.4 PRA -- 15.3 14.7 PR -- 13 12.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Alex Caruso Insights vs. the Hawks

Caruso is responsible for taking 5.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.4 per game.

He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 10.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Bulls average the seventh-most possessions per game with 99.3. His opponents, the Hawks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Hawks give up 122.9 points per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hawks have allowed 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hawks have given up 28.3 per contest, 27th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks have allowed 13.5 makes per game, 19th in the NBA.

Alex Caruso vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 19 0 5 1 0 1 0 1/23/2023 28 12 4 2 2 1 3 12/21/2022 11 5 2 0 1 1 2

