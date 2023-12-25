Nikola Jokic NBA Player Preview vs. the Warriors - December 25
The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday at 2:30 PM ET.
Below, we break down Jokic's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|26.4
|21.2
|Rebounds
|12.5
|12.3
|11.3
|Assists
|8.5
|9.2
|8.1
|PRA
|--
|47.9
|40.6
|PR
|--
|38.7
|32.5
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Warriors
- Jokic is responsible for taking 20.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.8 per game.
- Jokic's Nuggets average 99.8 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103 possessions per contest.
- The Warriors are the 20th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 115.8 points per game.
- The Warriors allow 43.2 rebounds per game, ranking 13th in the league.
- Allowing 25.2 assists per game, the Warriors are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/8/2023
|37
|35
|13
|5
|1
|1
|3
