Who's playing and who's not in the NBA on Monday? Keep scrolling to find a full injury report for every squad, and see who will suit up and hit the court.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Knicks vs. Bucks Injury Report

12:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Knicks Injuries: Jericho Sims, C: Out (Ankle), DaQuan Jeffries, SG: Questionable (Illness), Mitchell Robinson, C: Out For Season (Ankle)

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin), Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF: Questionable (Foot)

Nuggets vs. Warriors Injury Report

2:30 PM ET on Monday, airing on ABC and ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nuggets Injuries: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG: Questionable (Cervicothoracic), Aaron Gordon, PF: Questionable (Heel), Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee)

Warriors Injuries: Andrew Wiggins, SF: Questionable (Illness), Gary Payton II, PG: Out (Calf)

Lakers vs. Celtics Injury Report

5:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on ABC and ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent, PG: Questionable (Knee)

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SF: Questionable (Heel)

Heat vs. 76ers Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Josh Richardson, SG: Questionable (Back), Haywood Highsmith, SF: Questionable (Head), Jimmy Butler, SF: Questionable (Calf)

76ers Injuries: De'Anthony Melton, PG: Questionable (Thigh), Nicolas Batum, SF: Out (Hamstring), Robert Covington, SF: Questionable (Knee), Joel Embiid, C: Out (Ankle), Mohamed Bamba, C: Questionable (Illness), Patrick Beverley, PG: Questionable (Heel)

Suns vs. Mavericks Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Monday, airing on ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Jusuf Nurkic, C: Questionable (Personal), Bradley Beal, SG: Out (Ankle), Josh Okogie, SG: Questionable (Hip)

Mavericks Injuries: Josh Green, SG: Out (Elbow), Kyrie Irving, PG: Out (Heel), Dereck Lively, C: Questionable (Ankle), Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe)

