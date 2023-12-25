Something will have to give when the streaking San Francisco 49ers (11-3) meet the Baltimore Ravens (11-3), who have won four in a row, on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 47 in the contest.

This week's matchup that pits the 49ers against the Ravens is a good opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep reading for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Sign up to live bet on the 49ers-Ravens matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Ravens vs 49ers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The 49ers have been winning after the first quarter in eight games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 6.1 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Ravens have been winning 10 times, have been behind one time, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 14 games this year, the 49ers have won the second quarter nine times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 9.2 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.2 points on average in the second quarter.

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second quarter nine times, lost four times, and been knotted up one time in 14 games this year.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in 10 games this season, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in four games.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging 6.9 points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this year. It is giving up 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

Out of 14 games this season, the Ravens have won the third quarter eight times, lost three times, and been knotted up three times.

4th Quarter

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 11 games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 3.7 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 16 In-Game Primers

49ers vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the 49ers have led 10 times, have trailed three times, and have been knotted up one time.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Ravens have been leading 11 times and have been trailing three times.

2nd Half

In 14 games this season, the 49ers have lost the second half two times (0-2 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half 12 times (11-1).

San Francisco's offense is averaging 15 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 7.2 points on average in the second half.

Through 14 games this year, the Ravens have won the second half nine times (8-1 record in those games), lost three times (1-2), and tied two times (2-0).

Rep the 49ers or the Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.