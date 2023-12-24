Will Travis Homer Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Travis Homer did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 16 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Homer's stats can be found on this page.
Travis Homer Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Bears have no other RB on the injury report.
Week 16 Injury Reports
Bears vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Homer 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Homer Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 7
|Raiders
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
