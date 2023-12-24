Which NBA team currently sits on top? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

NBA Power Rankings

1. Boston Celtics

  • Current Record: 22-6 | Projected Record: 76-6
  • Odds to Win Finals: +375
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th
  • Last Game: W 145-108 vs Clippers

2. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Current Record: 20-8 | Projected Record: 72-10
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th
  • Last Game: W 121-111 vs Raptors

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Current Record: 18-9 | Projected Record: 65-16
  • Odds to Win Finals: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
  • Last Game: L 129-120 vs Lakers

  • Opponent: Timberwolves
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • TV Channel: BSOK, BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Current Record: 22-6 | Projected Record: 66-15
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1800
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: W 110-98 vs Kings

5. Denver Nuggets

  • Current Record: 21-10 | Projected Record: 64-18
  • Odds to Win Finals: +400
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th
  • Last Game: W 102-95 vs Hornets

6. Houston Rockets

  • Current Record: 15-12 | Projected Record: 58-24
  • Odds to Win Finals: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: W 106-104 vs Pelicans

  • Opponent: Pacers
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)

7. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Current Record: 22-7 | Projected Record: 60-22
  • Odds to Win Finals: +450
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
  • Last Game: W 130-111 vs Knicks

8. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Current Record: 17-12 | Projected Record: 57-25
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1200
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: L 145-108 vs Celtics

  • Opponent: Hornets
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

9. New York Knicks

  • Current Record: 16-12 | Projected Record: 50-32
  • Odds to Win Finals: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd
  • Last Game: L 130-111 vs Bucks

11. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Current Record: 17-13 | Projected Record: 47-35
  • Odds to Win Finals: +6600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th
  • Last Game: L 106-104 vs Rockets

  • Opponent: Grizzlies
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • TV Channel: BSNO, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

10. Orlando Magic

  • Current Record: 17-11 | Projected Record: 50-32
  • Odds to Win Finals: +10000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: W 117-110 vs Pacers

  • Opponent: @ Wizards
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • TV Channel: MNMT, BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)

12. Golden State Warriors

  • Current Record: 15-14 | Projected Record: 48-33
  • Odds to Win Finals: +3000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
  • Last Game: W 126-106 vs Trail Blazers

13. Sacramento Kings

  • Current Record: 17-11 | Projected Record: 50-31
  • Odds to Win Finals: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
  • Last Game: L 110-98 vs Timberwolves

  • Opponent: @ Trail Blazers
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Current Record: 17-13 | Projected Record: 43-38
  • Odds to Win Finals: +5000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
  • Last Game: W 109-95 vs Bulls

  • Opponent: @ Mavericks
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSOH (Watch this game on Fubo)

15. Miami Heat

  • Current Record: 17-12 | Projected Record: 42-40
  • Odds to Win Finals: +4000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: W 122-113 vs Hawks

16. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Current Record: 16-14 | Projected Record: 41-41
  • Odds to Win Finals: +1600
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
  • Last Game: W 129-120 vs Thunder

17. Dallas Mavericks

  • Current Record: 17-12 | Projected Record: 41-40
  • Odds to Win Finals: +2500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd
  • Last Game: W 144-119 vs Spurs

18. Atlanta Hawks

  • Current Record: 12-17 | Projected Record: 39-42
  • Odds to Win Finals: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
  • Last Game: L 125-119 vs Grizzlies

  • Opponent: @ Bulls
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

19. Brooklyn Nets

  • Current Record: 14-15 | Projected Record: 40-41
  • Odds to Win Finals: +30000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
  • Last Game: W 126-115 vs Pistons

  • Opponent: @ Pistons
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • TV Channel: BSDET, YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

20. Indiana Pacers

  • Current Record: 14-14 | Projected Record: 36-47
  • Odds to Win Finals: +8000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th
  • Last Game: L 117-110 vs Magic

  • Opponent: @ Rockets
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, Space City Home Network, BSIN (Watch this game on Fubo)

21. Phoenix Suns

  • Current Record: 14-14 | Projected Record: 32-50
  • Odds to Win Finals: +800
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th
  • Last Game: L 120-105 vs Kings

22. Chicago Bulls

  • Current Record: 13-18 | Projected Record: 34-47
  • Odds to Win Finals: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: L 109-95 vs Cavaliers

  • Opponent: Hawks
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

23. Toronto Raptors

  • Current Record: 11-18 | Projected Record: 30-51
  • Odds to Win Finals: +25000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th
  • Last Game: L 126-119 vs Jazz

  • Opponent: @ Wizards
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT2, SportsNet (Watch this game on Fubo)

24. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Current Record: 9-19 | Projected Record: 19-62
  • Odds to Win Finals: +12500
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
  • Last Game: W 125-119 vs Hawks

  • Opponent: @ Pelicans
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • TV Channel: BSNO, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

25. Utah Jazz

  • Current Record: 12-18 | Projected Record: 18-63
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
  • Last Game: W 126-119 vs Raptors

26. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Current Record: 7-21 | Projected Record: 11-70
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: L 126-106 vs Warriors

  • Opponent: Kings
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, NBCS-CA (Watch this game on Fubo)

27. Washington Wizards

  • Current Record: 5-23 | Projected Record: 11-71
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: L 129-118 vs Warriors

28. San Antonio Spurs

  • Current Record: 4-24 | Projected Record: 8-73
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: L 144-119 vs Mavericks

29. Charlotte Hornets

  • Current Record: 7-20 | Projected Record: 9-73
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th
  • Last Game: L 102-95 vs Nuggets

  • Opponent: @ Clippers
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

30. Detroit Pistons

  • Current Record: 2-27 | Projected Record: 6-75
  • Odds to Win Finals: +100000
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th
  • Last Game: L 126-115 vs Nets

