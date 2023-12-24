Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MVC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Indiana State

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 27-3

11-1 | 27-3 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd

232nd Last Game: W 90-69 vs Tennessee State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Michigan State

@ Michigan State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. Drake

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 26-4

11-2 | 26-4 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 266th

266th Last Game: L 79-78 vs UAB

Next Game

Opponent: Illinois State

Illinois State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

3. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 24-6

8-4 | 24-6 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th

190th Last Game: W 81-50 vs Southern Indiana

Next Game

Opponent: UIC

UIC Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Missouri State

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 20-11

9-4 | 20-11 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank: 219th

219th Last Game: W 69-64 vs Saint Mary's (CA)

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-15

6-7 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th

76th Last Game: W 76-63 vs Northern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: @ Missouri State

@ Missouri State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Evansville

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 18-12

10-2 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th

294th Last Game: W 82-51 vs Tennessee Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cincinnati

@ Cincinnati Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Bradley

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 16-14

7-5 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank: 90th

90th Last Game: W 75-64 vs SIU-Edwardsville

Next Game

Opponent: Truman State

Truman State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. UIC

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-15

7-5 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th

277th Last Game: L 67-66 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern Illinois

@ Southern Illinois Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Belmont

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 14-16

9-4 | 14-16 Overall Rank: 162nd

162nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th

188th Last Game: W 74-70 vs Arkansas State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern Illinois

@ Southern Illinois Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Illinois State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 11-19

8-4 | 11-19 Overall Rank: 174th

174th Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st

291st Last Game: W 85-64 vs Southeast Missouri State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kentucky

@ Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Murray State

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 4-26

3-9 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 260th

260th Strength of Schedule Rank: 151st

151st Last Game: L 92-65 vs SMU

Next Game

Opponent: Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Valparaiso

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-27

4-8 | 3-27 Overall Rank: 298th

298th Strength of Schedule Rank: 192nd

192nd Last Game: L 79-61 vs Samford

Next Game