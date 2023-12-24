Will Marcedes Lewis Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Seeking Lewis' stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Marcedes Lewis and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the air, Lewis has been targeted four times, with season stats of 28 yards on three receptions (9.3 per catch) and zero TDs.
Keep an eye on Lewis' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Bears have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Cole Kmet (LP/quad): 66 Rec; 571 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Darnell Mooney (DNP/illness): 29 Rec; 409 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Equanimeous St. Brown (DNP/pectoral): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Zack Moss
- Click Here for Devon Achane
- Click Here for Hunter Henry
- Click Here for Tyreek Hill
- Click Here for Adam Thielen
Bears vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Lewis 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|4
|3
|28
|29
|0
|9.3
Lewis Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Broncos
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Lions
|1
|1
|4
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.