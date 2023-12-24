Which basketball team sits on top of the MAC? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Kent State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 20-8

7-4 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank: 146th

146th Last Game: L 84-70 vs Oregon

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Mary's (CA)

@ Saint Mary's (CA) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Toledo

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 21-9

6-6 | 21-9 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th

54th Last Game: L 91-81 vs West Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ohio

@ Ohio Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: ESPNU

3. Akron

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-7

8-3 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 137th

137th Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th

124th Last Game: W 94-90 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4. Ohio

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-11

6-5 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 157th

157th Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th

320th Last Game: L 71-67 vs Austin Peay

Next Game

Opponent: Davidson

Davidson Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Bowling Green

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 17-11

9-3 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 178th

178th Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th

329th Last Game: W 79-58 vs Siena Heights

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-15

6-5 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 193rd

193rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 56th

56th Last Game: L 76-63 vs Northern Iowa

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iowa

@ Iowa Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: B1G+

7. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 13-15

5-6 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 212th

212th Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th

170th Last Game: W 70-69 vs Vermont

Next Game

Opponent: Wilberforce

Wilberforce Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Ball State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-13

8-4 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 225th

225th Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th

315th Last Game: L 80-63 vs Minnesota

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kent State

@ Kent State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-17

6-5 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 270th

270th Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd

252nd Last Game: W 72-69 vs Hampton

Next Game

Opponent: Northwood (MI)

Northwood (MI) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Central Michigan

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 7-22

5-6 | 7-22 Overall Rank: 281st

281st Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th

169th Last Game: W 75-63 vs Detroit Mercy

Next Game

Opponent: @ Loyola Chicago

@ Loyola Chicago Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Western Michigan

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 5-24

2-9 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 285th

285th Strength of Schedule Rank: 165th

165th Last Game: L 90-77 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

Opponent: Aquinas (MI)

Aquinas (MI) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Buffalo

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 2-27

1-10 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 322nd

322nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 92nd

92nd Last Game: L 72-66 vs Richmond

Next Game