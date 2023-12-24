Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert has a favorable matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are giving up the second-most rushing yards in the league, 139.6 per game.

On 82 rushing carries, Herbert has collected 347 yards on the ground (38.6 ypg). In the receiving game, Herbert has racked up 15 catches for 107 yards (11.9 ypg) and one score.

Herbert vs. the Cardinals

Herbert vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 16 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 16 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Cardinals have let seven opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Arizona has allowed 13 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Cardinals have given up two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The Cardinals allow 139.6 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 31st-ranked run defense this season.

So far this season, the Cardinals have given up 17 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 26th among NFL teams.

Herbert Rushing Insights

Herbert has gone over his rushing yards total in 33.3% of his opportunities (three of nine games).

The Bears have passed 50.3% of the time and run 49.7% this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 18.9% of his team's 433 rushing attempts this season (82).

Herbert has not found paydirt on the ground this year in nine games.

He has scored one of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (3.6%).

He has seven carries in the red zone (12.3% of his team's 57 red zone rushes).

Herbert Receiving Insights

Herbert, in five of eight games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Herbert has 5.5% of his team's target share (24 targets on 438 passing attempts).

He has picked up 4.5 yards per target (107 yards on 24 targets).

In one of nine games this season, Herbert has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Herbert (two red zone targets) has been targeted 3.9% of the time in the red zone (51 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Browns 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 16 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 10 ATT / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

