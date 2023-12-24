The December 24 matchup between the Chicago Bears (5-9) and Arizona Cardinals (3-11) features a standoff at the quarterback position, with Justin Fields and Kyler Murray leading the way for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the edge? We break down all of the important numbers below.

Bears vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Justin Fields vs. Kyler Murray Matchup

Justin Fields 2023 Stats Kyler Murray 10 Games Played 5 61.4% Completion % 62.1% 1,976 (197.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,075 (215) 14 Touchdowns 4 8 Interceptions 4 488 (48.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 155 (31) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Justin Fields Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 198.5 yards

: Over/Under 198.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cardinals Defensive Stats

This year, the Cardinals are having trouble on defense, surrendering 26.9 points per game (25th in NFL).

When it comes to defending against the pass, Arizona's defense is 13th in the NFL with 3,070 passing yards allowed (219.3 per game) and 29th with 26 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Cardinals are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this year, giving up the second-most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,955 (139.6 per game). They also rank 23rd in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.5).

On defense, Arizona is 23rd in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 60.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it is 31st (46.7%).

Kyler Murray Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 208.5 yards

: Over/Under 208.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Bears Defensive Stats

