Will Equanimeous St. Brown Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Equanimeous St. Brown did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up with the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. All of St. Brown's stats can be found on this page.
Rep Equanimeous St. Brown and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. Brown's season stats include 44 yards on four receptions (11.0 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted five times.
Keep an eye on St. Brown's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Equanimeous St. Brown Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Pectoral
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bears this week:
- Darnell Mooney (DNP/illness): 29 Rec; 409 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 16 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Kendre Miller
- Click Here for Pat Freiermuth
- Click Here for Jonathan Williams
- Click Here for Ian Thomas
- Click Here for Dalton Kincaid
Bears vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
St. Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|4
|44
|3
|0
|11.0
St. Brown Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Broncos
|1
|1
|21
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Panthers
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|2
|2
|19
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.