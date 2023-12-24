In the Week 16 game between the Chicago Bears and the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Darnell Mooney find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Darnell Mooney score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Mooney has posted a 409-yard season on 29 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 57 occasions, and averages 31.5 yards.

In one of 13 games this year, Mooney has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Darnell Mooney Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 4 53 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 4 4 51 0 Week 5 @Commanders 4 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 48 0 Week 7 Raiders 5 4 32 0 Week 8 @Chargers 4 1 41 0 Week 9 @Saints 6 5 82 0 Week 10 Panthers 4 2 14 0 Week 11 @Lions 1 1 24 0 Week 12 @Vikings 3 2 6 0 Week 14 Lions 7 2 44 0 Week 15 @Browns 8 2 14 0

