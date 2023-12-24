When D'Onta Foreman suits up for the Chicago Bears in their Week 16 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Foreman will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will D'Onta Foreman score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Foreman has put up 425 rushing yards on 109 carries (47.2 yards per game) with four touchdowns this season.

Foreman also has 11 catches for 77 yards (8.6 per game) and one touchdown on the year.

Foreman has rushed for a TD in three games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

He, in nine games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

D'Onta Foreman Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 16 0 2 8 0 Week 6 Vikings 15 65 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Raiders 16 89 2 3 31 1 Week 8 @Chargers 9 34 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Saints 20 83 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 21 80 1 2 12 0 Week 11 @Lions 6 14 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Lions 11 50 0 2 22 0 Week 15 @Browns 6 -6 0 0 0 0

Rep D'Onta Foreman with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.