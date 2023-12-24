D'Onta Foreman has a good matchup when his Chicago Bears face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cardinals give up 139.6 rushing yards per game, second-worst in the league.

Foreman has put up 425 yards on 109 carries (47.2 ypg) in the running game. He has scored four rushing TDs. Foreman helps out in the air attack, reeling in 11 passes for 77 yards (8.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Foreman and the Bears with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Foreman vs. the Cardinals

Foreman vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Cardinals have let seven opposing rushers to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Arizona has allowed one or more rushing TDs to 13 opposing players this year.

The Cardinals have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The Cardinals yield 139.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 31st-ranked run defense this season.

The Cardinals' defense ranks 28th in the NFL with 17 rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Bears vs Cardinals on Fubo!

D'Onta Foreman Rushing Props vs. the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 39.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Foreman with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Foreman Rushing Insights

Foreman hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in six of his nine opportunities this season (66.7%).

The Bears pass on 50.3% of their plays and run on 49.7%. They are 22nd in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 433 rushes this season. He's taken 109 of those carries (25.2%).

Foreman has a rushing touchdown in three of nine games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 17.9% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

He has 17 red zone rushing carries (29.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

D'Onta Foreman Receiving Props vs the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-111)

Foreman Receiving Insights

Foreman, in two of seven games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Foreman has received 3.7% of his team's 438 passing attempts this season (16 targets).

He has racked up 4.8 yards per target (77 yards on 16 targets).

In one of nine games this year, Foreman has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Foreman has been targeted two times in the red zone (3.9% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Foreman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Browns 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 21 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 83 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.