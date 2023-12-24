Will D'Onta Foreman Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D'Onta Foreman did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up with the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're looking for Foreman's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
On the ground, Foreman has season stats of 109 rushes for 425 yards and four TDs, picking up 3.9 yards per attempt. He also has 11 catches on 16 targets for 77 yards.
D'Onta Foreman Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Personal
- The Bears have one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Travis Homer (DNP/hamstring): 0 Rush Att
Week 16 Injury Reports
Bears vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Foreman 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|109
|425
|4
|3.9
|16
|11
|77
|1
Foreman Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|5
|16
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|15
|65
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|16
|89
|2
|3
|31
|1
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|9
|34
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|20
|83
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Panthers
|21
|80
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|6
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Lions
|11
|50
|0
|2
|22
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|6
|-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
