When D.J. Moore takes the field for the Chicago Bears in their Week 16 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will D.J. Moore score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Moore has grabbed 80 passes and leads his squad with 1,123 yards receiving while scoring seven TDs. He has been targeted 111 times.

Moore has had a touchdown catch in five of 14 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has one rushing touchdown in 14 games.

D.J. Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 6 104 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 6 3 41 1 Week 4 Broncos 9 8 131 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 8 230 3 Week 6 Vikings 8 5 51 0 Week 7 Raiders 9 8 54 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 4 55 0 Week 9 @Saints 5 3 44 0 Week 10 Panthers 9 5 58 0 Week 11 @Lions 9 7 96 1 Week 12 @Vikings 13 11 114 0 Week 14 Lions 10 6 68 1 Week 15 @Browns 8 4 52 0

