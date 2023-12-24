Cole Kmet was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears play the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Take a look at Kmet's stats below.

In terms of season stats, Kmet has been targeted 81 times and has 66 catches for 571 yards (8.7 per reception) and six TDs, plus three carries for two yards.

Cole Kmet Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Quad

The Bears have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Marcedes Lewis (DNP/rest): 3 Rec; 28 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Darnell Mooney (DNP/illness): 29 Rec; 409 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Equanimeous St. Brown (DNP/pectoral): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Kmet 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 81 66 571 280 6 8.7

Kmet Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 5 44 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 6 4 38 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 9 7 85 2 Week 5 @Commanders 5 5 42 1 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 8 @Chargers 10 10 79 0 Week 9 @Saints 8 6 55 2 Week 10 Panthers 7 5 45 0 Week 11 @Lions 4 3 20 0 Week 12 @Vikings 7 7 43 0 Week 14 Lions 6 5 66 0 Week 15 @Browns 7 5 23 1

