Will Cole Kmet Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cole Kmet was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears play the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Take a look at Kmet's stats below.
In terms of season stats, Kmet has been targeted 81 times and has 66 catches for 571 yards (8.7 per reception) and six TDs, plus three carries for two yards.
Cole Kmet Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Quad
- The Bears have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Marcedes Lewis (DNP/rest): 3 Rec; 28 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Darnell Mooney (DNP/illness): 29 Rec; 409 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Equanimeous St. Brown (DNP/pectoral): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Bears vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Kmet 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|81
|66
|571
|280
|6
|8.7
Kmet Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|7
|5
|44
|0
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|6
|4
|38
|0
|Week 3
|@Chiefs
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|9
|7
|85
|2
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|5
|5
|42
|1
|Week 6
|Vikings
|3
|2
|9
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|10
|10
|79
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|8
|6
|55
|2
|Week 10
|Panthers
|7
|5
|45
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|4
|3
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|7
|7
|43
|0
|Week 14
|Lions
|6
|5
|66
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|7
|5
|23
|1
