Bears vs. Cardinals: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Cardinals (3-11) are 4-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, December 24, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (5-9). The over/under is set at 43.5 points for the contest.
The Bears' betting insights and trends can be found below before they play the Cardinals. The Cardinals' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play the Bears.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bears vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Chicago Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bears (-4)
|43.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bears (-4.5)
|43.5
|-200
|+168
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 16 Odds
- Click here for Lions vs Vikings
- Click here for Bengals vs Steelers
- Click here for Colts vs Falcons
- Click here for Browns vs Texans
- Click here for Packers vs Panthers
Chicago vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bears vs. Cardinals Betting Insights
- Chicago is 6-7-1 ATS this season.
- Chicago games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (50%).
- Arizona has beaten the spread seven times in 14 games.
- Against the spread as 4-point underdogs or more, the Cardinals are 6-5.
- Of 14 Arizona games so far this season, eight have gone over the total.
Bears Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.