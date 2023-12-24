How to Watch Bears vs. Cardinals on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago Bears (5-9) host the Arizona Cardinals (3-11) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bears vs. Cardinals
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
Bears Insights
- The Bears average 20.5 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Cardinals allow per outing (26.9).
- The Bears rack up 41 fewer yards per game (317.9) than the Cardinals allow per contest (358.9).
- This season, Chicago runs for just 5.2 fewer yards (134.4) than Arizona allows per contest (139.6).
- The Bears have turned the ball over 24 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Cardinals have forced (15).
Bears Home Performance
- The Bears put up 22.5 points per game at home (two more than their overall average), and give up 21 at home (2.5 less than overall).
- The Bears' average yards gained at home (335.2) is higher than their overall average (317.9). But their average yards allowed at home (262.5) is lower than overall (319).
- Chicago's average yards passing at home (184.7) is higher than its overall average (183.5). And its average yards allowed at home (186.3) is lower than overall (239.2).
- The Bears rack up 150.5 rushing yards per game at home (16.1 more than their overall average), and concede 76.2 at home (3.6 less than overall).
- The Bears' offensive third-down percentage at home (43.2%) is higher than their overall average (41.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (35.4%) is lower than overall (43.7%).
Bears Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/27/2023
|at Minnesota
|W 12-10
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|Detroit
|W 28-13
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 20-17
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|Arizona
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|at Green Bay
|-
|-
