D.J. Moore will lead the Chicago Bears into their battle versus the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Want to place a bet on one of the top contributors in this contest between the Bears and the Cardinals? Keep reading for key facts and figures.

Sign up to bet on the Bears-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Justin Fields Touchdown Odds

Fields Odds to Score First TD: +650

Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330

James Conner Touchdown Odds

Conner Odds to Score First TD: +800

Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Justin Fields 205.5 (-113) 55.5 (-113) - D'Onta Foreman - 37.5 (-113) - Cole Kmet - - 38.5 (-113) Darnell Mooney - - 29.5 (-113) D.J. Moore - - 67.5 (-113) Tyler Scott - - 12.5 (-113)

More Cardinals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds James Conner - 54.5 (-113) - Greg Dortch - - 20.5 (-113) Kyler Murray 214.5 (-113) 28.5 (-113) - Rondale Moore - - 21.5 (-113) Trey McBride - - 61.5 (-113) Michael Wilson - - 30.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.